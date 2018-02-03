Muslims opposing Ram temple must go to Pak, Bangladesh: UP Shia Waqf board chief 

The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear the Babri Masjid-Ram Janmabhoomi dispute from February 8. (Representational picture) The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear the Babri Masjid-Ram Janmabhoomi dispute from February 8. (Representational picture)

In a bizarre statement, Uttar Pradesh Shia Waqf Board Chairman Waseem Rizvi has suggested that Muslims who are against building Ram temple in Ayodhya “must go to Pakistan and Bangladesh”. Rizvi offered Friday prayers at the disputed site in Ayodhya and also met the chief priest of the Ram Janambhoomi, Acharya Satyendra Das. The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear the Babri Masjid-Ram Janmabhoomi dispute from February 8.

“Those who are opposing the Ram temple in Ayodhya and want to build the Babri Mosque there… People having such fundamentalist mentality should go to Pakistan and Bangladesh. Such Muslims do not have any place in India.” “Those who want to spread Jihad in the name of the mosque must go and join the forces of Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, the ISIS chief,” Rizvi was quoted by PTI as saying.

Rizvi alleged that fundamentalist Muslim clerics are trying to destroy the country and they must migrate to Pakistan and Afghanistan. Meanwhile, reacting to Rizvi’s remarks, Shia clerics demanded his arrest for attempting to vitiate the atmosphere. President of Shia Ulema Council Maulana Iftekhar Hussain Inquilabi alleged, “Rizvi is a criminal involved in grabbing and illegal selling of Waqf properties.”

“He has been charge-sheeted by the CB-CID and to save himself from the law he is enacting a big drama,” he told PTI. “During the rule of the Samajwadi Party in Uttar Pradesh, he was patronised by Mulayam Singh Yadav and then minister Azam Khan. Now, during the BJP government, he wants to be spared,” Inquilabi claimed.

