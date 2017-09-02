Only in Express
  • Muslims offer namaz in gurudwara on Eid-ul-Adha

Muslims offer namaz in gurudwara on Eid-ul-Adha

Between 9 am to 10 am, around one thousand Muslim brethren offered namaz at the gurudwara to mark the festival. The Gurudwara Prabandhak Committee also plied them with snacks, he said.

By: PTI | Gopeshwar | Published:September 2, 2017 10:34 pm
eid, bakrid, Eid-ul-Adha, Muslims, Muslim festival, namaz, Namaz in Gurudwara, Joshimath is located on way to Badrinath and the famous Sikh shrine of Hemkund Sahib. (Source: Express photo)
Related News

In a show of communal amity, a Gurudwara in Joshimath on Saturday offered its space to Muslims to offer namaz on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha. “It was raining heavily and to spare our Muslim brethren the inconvenience of offering namaz in the open we offered to them the precincts of our Gurudwara in Joshimath for the purpose,” Hemkund Gurudwara Prabandhak Committee chief Sardar Seva Singh said.

Between 9 am to 10 am, around one thousand Muslim brethren offered namaz at the gurudwara to mark the festival. The Gurudwara Prabandhak Committee also plied them with snacks, he said.

The local administration also lent a helping hand in making the arrangements. The HGPC chief said they have offered their space for offering namaz to the Muslim brethren under similar circumstances in the past as well.

Joshimath is located on way to Badrinath and the famous Sikh shrine of Hemkund Sahib.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
  1. K
    Kamal Pasha
    Sep 2, 2017 at 11:02 pm
    Not only Pakistanis, but everybody is more comfortable with Sikhs. They do not interfere in anybody's affaires or religion. I had business relations with a dear Sikh businessman in Thailand for almost 25 Years without any problem. We are both retired now.
    Reply
Most Read
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Sep 02: Latest News