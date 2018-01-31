Muslims linked with Congress are killers: BJP leader K S Eshwarappa

The BJP has been accusing the Congress of encouraging the Popular Front of India (PFI) and its political arm, the Social Democratic Party of India, of targeting activists of the Sangh Parivar in Karnataka. (Representational) The BJP has been accusing the Congress of encouraging the Popular Front of India (PFI) and its political arm, the Social Democratic Party of India, of targeting activists of the Sangh Parivar in Karnataka. (Representational)

Stoking a potential controversy, senior BJP leader K S Eshwarappa has alleged that Muslims who are with the Congress “are killers”, while those linked to his party are “good Muslims”.

“Muslims who have killed 22 RSS and BJP activists are with the Congress and those who are good Muslims are with the BJP. Muslims who are killers are with the Congress,” he told reporters at Tumkuru on Tuesday.

The BJP has been accusing the Congress of encouraging the Popular Front of India (PFI) and its political arm, the Social Democratic Party of India, of targeting activists of the Sangh Parivar in Karnataka.

Eshwarappa asked Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Home Minister Ramalinga Reddy to release documents to prove their charges that the BJP had an understanding with AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi.

Reddy had on Monday claimed that if not directly, the BJP may indirectly enter a secret understanding with Owaisi. He said the chief minister and the home minister should resign if they failed to furnish proof.

The BJP leader alleged the Congress was resorting to divisive politics as it did not have anything to talk about development in Karnataka.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App