Muslims joining RSS or BJP will be beaten up: Shahi Imam of Tipu Sultan Mosque

Shahi Imam of Tipu Sultan Mosque Maulana Nurur Rehman Barkati on Tuesday said that if any Muslim joins or works for RSS and BJP then he will be ousted from the Muslim community and will be beaten up. However he did not clarify whether it was a fatwa. Barkati also said that those who chant “Jai Sri Ram” outside mosques were “Hijras” (eunuch).
Accusing BJP and RSS of creating troubles in West Bengal ahead of Shab-e-Barat, Barkati during a news conference at Press Club Kolkata said, “If any Muslim joins or works for RSS and BJP then we will punish them. We will severely beat them up and out them from Islam. They can work for other parties but not for RSS and BJP. IF BJP distances itself from RSS then they can work for BJP. Since BJP is working with RSS, any association with them by a Muslim will attract punishment.” Barkati also urged all secular Hindus to come together and face RSS and BJP.
“RSS has been attacking Muslims so they cannot be a part of this organisation. Prime Minister Narendra Modi should remember that he is not only a worker of RSS but protector of India. He must not speak against Islam,” he said. Asked whether he was issuing a fatwa, Barkati said it was just a warning.
Intensifying his attacks against BJP and RSS combine, Barkati said, “Those who chant Jai Sri Ram outside Mosques are hijras (eunuch). It is the work of hijras. I do not know how long Muslims will keep quiet.”
He also spoke in favour of triple talaq and said a lot of politics was going on in Muslim Personal Law Board. “Muslim Personal Law Board should fight Shariyat. They have been divided over triple talaq. Some are against triple talaq while other half is supporting it. This should be sorted,” he said.
- May 9, 2017 at 8:44 pmThe BJP has already made considerable inroads into W.Bengal during the last elections and it is imperative that the BJP to solidify its position in W.Bengal before it becomes another Islamic Caliphate with millions of illegal Bangladeshis who are brainwashed with the devastating islamic ideologies of Jihad and commit terror/kil . The TMC and its corrupt MLAs have courted millions of illegal Bangladeshi Muslims for vote bank politics at the risk of India's integrity/security. Supporting Muslims is just like feeding poisonous snakes who don't have any loyalty and these dangerous snakes could bite back anytime. Shahi Imam of Tipu Sultan Mosque Maulana Nurur Rehman Barkati has to realize that Muslims in W.Bengal have religious freedom, select any party, and Nurur Rehman should be put in prison for violating their rights.Reply
- May 9, 2017 at 8:39 pmI do not what kind of laws India has. This person should be locked up for threatening an Indian Citizen's right to join any political party or organization, with bodily harm.Reply
- May 9, 2017 at 8:37 pmHe is not even Indian.. And still using red beacon. If this p!g continues to stay in India anymore..Modi You are DIRECTLY RESPONSIBLEReply
- May 9, 2017 at 8:28 pmJanab Hindustan tera bap ka raj nahi raha. Humare muslim bhai sub jante hain. To kaun khet ka muli hai jo hamare muslim bhaiyon ko dhumki dene wala. Kya fir se 1947 chahat hai, ??? Bo tera kya irada hai.Reply
- May 9, 2017 at 8:47 pmPranab: Are you blind? BJP/RSS are already kil Tumare Muslim Bhaiyan in Kashmir everyday. Irada neck hai. Agar himat hai to ho jai 1947 pher se. Na rahe bhans na bajhe bhansree.Reply