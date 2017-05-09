Muslims joining RSS or BJP will be beaten up: Shahi Imam of Tipu Sultan Mosque

He also spoke in favour of triple talaq and said a lot of politics was going on in Muslim Personal Law Board. He also spoke in favour of triple talaq and said a lot of politics was going on in Muslim Personal Law Board.

Shahi Imam of Tipu Sultan Mosque Maulana Nurur Rehman Barkati on Tuesday said that if any Muslim joins or works for RSS and BJP then he will be ousted from the Muslim community and will be beaten up. However he did not clarify whether it was a fatwa. Barkati also said that those who chant “Jai Sri Ram” outside mosques were “Hijras” (eunuch).

Accusing BJP and RSS of creating troubles in West Bengal ahead of Shab-e-Barat, Barkati during a news conference at Press Club Kolkata said, “If any Muslim joins or works for RSS and BJP then we will punish them. We will severely beat them up and out them from Islam. They can work for other parties but not for RSS and BJP. IF BJP distances itself from RSS then they can work for BJP. Since BJP is working with RSS, any association with them by a Muslim will attract punishment.” Barkati also urged all secular Hindus to come together and face RSS and BJP.

“RSS has been attacking Muslims so they cannot be a part of this organisation. Prime Minister Narendra Modi should remember that he is not only a worker of RSS but protector of India. He must not speak against Islam,” he said. Asked whether he was issuing a fatwa, Barkati said it was just a warning.

Intensifying his attacks against BJP and RSS combine, Barkati said, “Those who chant Jai Sri Ram outside Mosques are hijras (eunuch). It is the work of hijras. I do not know how long Muslims will keep quiet.”

He also spoke in favour of triple talaq and said a lot of politics was going on in Muslim Personal Law Board. “Muslim Personal Law Board should fight Shariyat. They have been divided over triple talaq. Some are against triple talaq while other half is supporting it. This should be sorted,” he said.