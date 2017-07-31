Majority of Muslims in India are descendants of Hindus: BJP MP Hukumdev Narayan Yadav

Majority of Muslims in India are descendants of Hindus, a BJP member claimed in the Lok Sabha on Monday while asking both the communities to respect each other’s sentiment. Participating in a debate on lynchings, Hukumdev Narayan Yadav slammed the opposition for targeting the central government over incidents of lynchings, saying Prime Minister Narendra Modi has repeatedly come out strongly against such acts.
He raised the issue of killing of RSS workers in Kerala, which is ruled by the Left Front government. Yadav asserted that the responsibility of containing mob violence is that of the state governments. He said “certain demons” have put on “holy garb” to defame the government, likening it to an episode in the Ramayana.
“Some people are indulging in terror (atankvadi) activities to defame the government,” the BJP member said and slammed the Congress for questioning the intention of the Modi government. Yadav, the MP from Madhubani in Bihar, said a fight between two ideologies has been going on for several decades and asserted those who follow the path of “economic development and nationalism” will come out victorious.
During his speech, he extensively quoted Deen Dayal Upadhyaya and said the BJP ideologue had stated that “Muslims in India are descendants of Hindus.”
He said every Muslim must respect Hindu sentiment and at the same time, Hindus must respect the Muslims. The MP was also severely critical of the policies of Congress and said “I will prefer to die than bowing before the Congress…Some politicians sit with the Congress and have biryani and then indulge in artificial fight outside.” Yadav said he will prefer to die than abadonning the ideology he is fighting for.
Talking about nationalism, Yadav said freedom fighters Maulana Abul Kalam Azad and Khan Abdul Gaffar Khan had sungthe poem ‘Vande Mataram’ but there is an environment now in which singing it is considered a crime. He also cited a recent case in which a political leader had sought support from the Naxals. “There cannot be bigger lynching than this,” the BJP member said.
Yadav also alleged that Deen Dayal Upadhyaya and Ram Manohar Lohia were killed in late 1960s as both were planning to join hands. The BJP MP drew the attention of the House towards the 1984 anti-Sikh riots and raised the issue of killing of RSS workers in Kerala.
- Jul 31, 2017 at 6:10 pmIt's better if you keep your mouth shut. After all, who elected you ??????Reply
- Jul 31, 2017 at 6:09 pmThe bickerings of the small minds !Reply
- Jul 31, 2017 at 6:03 pmWe are proud of our ancestors who shunned the foolish practices of hinduism - Idol worship, caste discrimination and became muslims after fighting for freedom from the manuwad and sanghis of those days. There are 55 crore Muslims only in the subcontinent today , and we will not go back to your false gods and falsehood of your ancestors even if we are to die. Hope that the sanghis and bjp leaders get it.Reply
- Jul 31, 2017 at 6:03 pmHe has said nothing wrong. It is well known fact. Highest conversion was done by Khilji's, Slave dynasty, and Taimur which involved massive massacres of innocent people, p ering, loot and all sorts of attrocities. Thank your HIndus kings who were busy infighting and in bhogvilas. Almost same kind of India it has become of present..far from strengthening self and more into useless things like this statements or statements and protests on almost everything! But matter is that such kind of retrogressive bitter talk culture should now go from India. Lets move positive...we have done too much history, and now need is Science, Technology and Commerce. Either get educated in that terms and then talk or better stop talking.Reply
- Jul 31, 2017 at 6:11 pmConversion was done voluntarily by suppressed people in India. When people were treated as slaves by the brahmins, then they chose freedom by accepting Islam voluntarily. Get this fact correct first.Reply
- Jul 31, 2017 at 6:01 pmphata hua kapda mantri of defector Chandra Shekar GovtReply
- Jul 31, 2017 at 5:59 pmHe is 100 correct and they should come back to the religion of peace leaving the terrorist one.Reply
- Jul 31, 2017 at 5:57 pm"Majority of Muslims in India are descendants of Hindus" Even most of other communities are descendants of Hindus. Who is denying that and how does it matter? Nobody came down from the sky. Why to make a statement like "Sun rises in the East"?Reply
