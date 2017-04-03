Muslims have realised terror is an attempt to defame Islam: Rajnath Singh

Rajnath Singh at Parliament House. Renuka Puri Rajnath Singh at Parliament House. Renuka Puri

HOME Minister Rajnath Singh Sunday said the country is united against any kind of violence and Muslims have realised that terrorism is an attempt to defame Islam.

“The whole country is united against terrorism. The Muslims have realised that terrorism is an attempt to defame Islam,” he told reporters here, when asked about the violence perpetrated by militants in Jammu and Kashmir. He said the security forces were giving a befitting reply to the militants in the Kashmir Valley.

On Friday, Singh had said Pakistan was using the social media to incite youths in Kashmir to storm encounter sites and help holed-up militants. The strife-torn region had seen a “new trend” in which youths from nearby villages gather at the sites of encounter between security forces and terrorists and throw stones to help the militants escape, he had said.

