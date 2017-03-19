Muslims have no reasons to worry: Deputy CM deisgnate Keshav Prasad Maurya

Uttar Pradesh BJP President and party and deputy CM designate MP Keshav Prasad Maurya. PTI Uttar Pradesh BJP President and party and deputy CM designate MP Keshav Prasad Maurya. PTI

THE BJP doesn’t distinguish between Hindus and Muslims and considers all of Uttar Pradesh as one, Deputy Chief Minister-designate Keshav Prasad Maurya told The Sunday Express, hours after he was named to the post.

“Muslims have no reason to worry,” Maurya said, reiterating the Prime Minister’s message of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’. “We consider all of UP population as one and we don’t distinguish it as Hindu and Muslim. Ham Musalmanon ko alag se nahin dekhte. Hamare liye sabhi UP-wasi ek hain (We don’t see Muslims as separate. For us, all the people of UP are one). We will work for the development of all without any bias against any community and religion,” Maurya, a former VHP leader, said, speaking over the phone.

The policies and priorities of the new government, he added, would be based on the BJP manifesto, which the party had named Lok Kalyan Sankalp Patra (Resolution for People’s Welfare). Asked about not being made CM despite being the state party president, Maurya said he had no complaints, no “malaal (anguish)”. “I am a worker of the BJP. I will fulfill whatever responsibilities the party assigns to me.”

