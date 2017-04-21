Muslims don’t vote for us, but we gave them sanctity: Ravi Shankar Prasad

Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Friday said Muslims do not vote for the BJP, but the government has given them “proper sanctity”. “We have got 13 chief ministers of our own. We are ruling the country. Have we victimised any Muslim gentleman working in the industry or service? Have we dismissed them? We don’t get Muslim votes. I acknowledge very clearly, but have we given them proper sanctity or not?” Prasad asked at the Mindmine Summit in Delhi.
He was responding to a question related to development having an impact on culture and diversity. “We salute diversity and culture of India. There are two ways of looking at it. Let me be very frank today. There has been campaign against us for a very long time, but today we are here because of blessings of people of India,” Prasad said.
In recent Assembly elections, the BJP scored an impressive win in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand. The party also formed government in Goa and Manipur. Its main rival Congress was able to get a clear majority in Punjab only.
As IT minister, Prasad said, he has visited many Muslim-dominated villages where many Muslim youth are running Common Service Centres which help people avail of government services through Internet.
The minister cited the example of Prime Minister Narendra Modi short-listing a Muslim tea garden labourer in Jalpaiguri, Karimul Haque, for his exemplary work. Prasad said Haque has converted his motorcycle into an ambulance, rushes whosoever falls sick to hospital and in the process, has saved nearly 2,000 lives.
“We never saw religion of Haque or whether he voted for us or not. If there are certain uncalled for voices, the Prime Minister addresses the concerns, the CMs (chief ministers) address concerns. Yogi (Adityanath) is a popular leader. You are seeing his instances of good governance and inclusive development,” Prasad said.
The minister said he has issues with those in the Left and journalists spreading “hatred” against Modi. “We have a problem with some of our friends. Mostly, the Leftist friends and journalists who entertain a pathological hatred against Narendra Modi. Good luck to them,” Prasad quipped.
According to Prasad, the Left is “left out” all over the world and had been defeated in India. “They are left out in Bengal, are surviving in Kerala and Tripura, but the Left has got a very good campus in Delhi, which is the JNU (Jawaharlal Nehru University) and I always say the Left also needs some consolation prize. So, JNU is their consolation prize, we don’t mind that,” Prasad said.
India is in the third phase of political evolution where people are looking for “politics of aspirational reality with good governance”. “People of India know they can unseat any political party howsoever popular any political leader howsoever popular. This realisation brings about a different kind of humility. You better learn to perform and trust people. Otherwise, they will show you the door and they have been showing the door,” Prasad pointed out.
He is of the view that the politics of ‘want’ relating to breads and of ‘identity’ based on caste, community, religion and region is over now.
For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App nowFirst Published on: April 21, 2017 6:08 pm
- Apr 21, 2017 at 7:25 pmDevelopment and government policies should be strictly based on criteria where religion and caste are not a factors. Modi Government has not indulged in any activities that shows that they are practising bias against a particular religion. regardless ins utions and democracy is so strong in India that they will never be able to do the things that they have been accused of. As far as media goes all these problems were there even before but they completely ignored it. Most of the time what is reported out is from BJP ruled state but nothing about non BJP ruled state. IR has not published a single article about menace the illegal immigration from Bangladesh in north eastern state. Why? killing of RSS workers or other political activists in Kerala is not given the same importance and no editorial is published . why? People understand this and they are replying through the voting. People who cannot see this are simply digging their own grave,Reply
- Apr 21, 2017 at 7:14 pmTop to bottom BJP is full of un.educated, self-praising, chest-thumping M O R O N S !Reply
- Apr 21, 2017 at 7:07 pmMuslim women now look towards Modi & Yogi for fair justice to them.Reply
- Apr 21, 2017 at 7:24 pmyashhodaben is looking for owaisi and gilani for fair justiceReply
- Apr 21, 2017 at 7:33 pmYour ammi is looking towards me for effective drilling.
- Apr 21, 2017 at 7:04 pmThe anti-hindu communal sickularism of anti-hindu parties like Cong, CPM, SP, BSP, TMC, AAP, RJD etc. and their chamcha media like many channel and Eglish media such as IE, has now been thoroughly exposed b the public of India.Reply
- Apr 21, 2017 at 6:59 pmmuslims are 25 percent dalits 25 percent when 50 percent didnt vote for BJP and remaining 50 percent 30 percent voted for SP BSP congress then you got only 10-20 percent votes then how feku and yogi becoame ministers and BJP ruling - only one way EVM fraud and rigging - minister here himself caught foot in mouth - LOLReply
- Apr 21, 2017 at 7:26 pmApparently ,you failed in basic arithmetic taught in Ist grade .Go back to schoolReply
- Apr 21, 2017 at 7:26 pmlol.....You are an at best! But that's what a simplistic mind like yours can think aboutReply
- Apr 21, 2017 at 7:33 pmLakshman pl. check your facts straight before you comment. Muslims are not 25 and Dalits and OBC are not immune to BJP, they tender their vote to BJP with pride. Perhaps, Bokari, the chief priest of Jama Masjid of Delhi requested Muslim Brotherhood to vote for BJP during 1998, Vajpayiji's elections and recently Muslims crackdown on Congress occurred and many perhaps voted to NDA.Reply
- Apr 21, 2017 at 6:50 pmIt is muslims against whom polarization has been done otherwise there was no such consolidation of votes. So be thankful to their presence that helped you to show velien to hindus. But as human this religion based politics has divided the society and hatred is visible. How can y expect votes from people y target by all means.Reply
- Apr 21, 2017 at 6:22 pm“We have a problem with some of our friends. Mostly, the Leftist friends and journalists who entertain a pathological hatred against Narendra Modi. Good luck to them,” Prasad quipped. I THINK INDIAN EXPRESS IS ONE OF THEMReply
- Apr 21, 2017 at 6:39 pmWhat is your views on these media houses/Gundas? 1- Sudarshan News Channel run by RSS 2- Saamna: News Paper run by SS 3- Organizer news paper: run by RSS 4- Zee TV: Run BJP supporter and MP (Subhash Chandra) 5- All the TV channels has only one Agenda from last 3 years, they run debates on only Muslims 6- GAURAKSHAK DAL: Killing innocent ppls 6- GHAR WAPSI: Gundas attacking peoples bedrooms I can give 100 moreReply
