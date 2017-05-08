Muslims don’t need to prove patriotism: JUH leader

Maulana Saiyed Arshad Madani, president of Jamiat E Ulama e Hind (JUH), said the Muslims need not prove their patriotism to anybody, or be on the defensive amid accusations of terror. “The Muslims cannot be cowered by saffron forces, whose campaign of communal hatred will have to be countered by love for all,” said Madani, while addressing a gathering during the Kaumi Ekta Maha Sammellan at Event Ground of Sabarmati Riverfront Saturday night. He said the the communal situation in the country would become worse if efforts were not made to “nip the communal hatred in bud”.

“We are not interested in politics, but we will not tolerate any interference in our religious affairs…. we had secured assurance from Congress to safeguard our heritage, culture, religion and places of worship after the Independence,” he said.

Without taking names, he said it was strange that “elements who had no role in freedom movement” ask the Muslims, who have a long history of sacrifices, to prove their patriotism.

He said minorities were being “persecuted” and put behind bars on false accusations. He said Jamiat was fighting for acquittal of such innocent youths.

Other Jamiat leader claimed that the convention was had no political agenda and neither Congress nor BJP was a friend of the Muslims.

