Muslim youth who posted meat purchase photo held

A Muslim youth from Jhabua who shared an image of a sadhu buying meat was arrested and sent to jail on Tuesday.

Atik Afzal Khan, a BMHS practitioner, had shared the image on his Facebook page on Monday with the caption: “Rahim Ki dukan se Ram hari sabjiya kharidate hue, ek durlabh tasvir (Ram buys green vegetable from Rahim’s shop, a rare photograph).

The Kotwali Police booked the private practitioner in his late twenties under Section 505 (2) of the IPC and produced him before a local court that sent him to judicial custody. Police constable Ramkumar Yadav said one Anil Hemraj Prajapati, 21, had lodged a complaint against Khan, a resident of Kailash Marg in Jhabua town.

