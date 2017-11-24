Muslim women groups want triple talaq to be held invalid, not criminalised

Based on the complaint, a case was registered against the man under IPC sections 498A (husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty), 420 (cheating) and relevant sections of the Dowry Prohibition Act, she said. Based on the complaint, a case was registered against the man under IPC sections 498A (husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty), 420 (cheating) and relevant sections of the Dowry Prohibition Act, she said.

Muslim women groups have opposed the government’s deliberations on criminalising triple talaq or talaq-e-biddat claiming it will do nothing to help women and may become a tool to harass Muslim men. Women groups Bebaak Collective and Aawaz-e-Niswaan Thursday said they had been approaching various government officials after the August 22 Supreme Court verdict that held triple talaq “un-Islamic”, but received no response from the Minority Commission. “We want triple talaq to be held invalid, not a criminal offence. The BJP government has been very hasty in taking this decision. There were no due deliberations with Muslim women groups,” said Hasina Khan from Bebaak Collective, adding that punishing or imprisoning Muslim men for uttering talaq thrice in quick succession was not a solution to the issue.

The central government has constituted a committee comprising Home Minister Rajnath Singh, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad and Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi to draft the final legislation. On August 22, the SC held the practice of triple talaq “un-Islamic” and “arbitrary” claiming that it was not an integral part of the religious practice.

“Divorcing is not a criminal act. And a legislation criminalising it may lead to gender polarisation in the community,” said Kausar Ansari from Aawaz-e-Niswaan. Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Muslim Mahila Andolan (BMMA) has asked the government for an open discussion on triple talaq legislation. “There should be some form of punishment, either through compensation or maintenance. But since it is a personal law, it should be part of civil law, not criminal law,” said Noorjehan Safia Niaz, co-founder of BMMA.

Zeenat Sasha, who is still fighting a legal case against her husband who uttered talaq thrice to divorce her, said criminalising it would not ensure Muslim women get all her due rights. “A husband may be imprisoned for saying talaq thrice, but that will leave the wife alone at home without any support. Instead, the government should think how Muslim women can be better supported,” said Zeenat.

The Bebaak Collective met the Maharashtra State Women’s Commission chairperson last week to recommend that a uniform civil code would help the cause more. “It is unfair to punish a particular practice of minority community. When we fought against triple talaq, our intention was not to create gender polarisation,” said Anwari Khan, who is part of the Muslim Mahila Mandal in Govandi.

