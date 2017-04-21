Muslim Rashtriya Manch backs Ram temple in Ayodhya

RSS leader Indresh Kumar and others at the Muslim Rashtriya Manch event in Lucknow. Vishal Srivastav RSS leader Indresh Kumar and others at the Muslim Rashtriya Manch event in Lucknow. Vishal Srivastav

The Muslim Rashtriya Manch (MRM), a Sangh-backed outfit, on Thursday supported the construction of a Ram temple at the disputed site of Ayodhya. Speaking at an event in Lucknow, its patron and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leader Indresh Kumar, appealing for the temple, said Muslims never offered namaz at the site as they considered it “napaak (unclean)” and that god would not accept prayers from such a site.

He added that that the demolished Babri Masjid was named after the first Mughal ruler Babur and the naming of any religious place in the name of any human being was not acceptable. “It was the first mosque that defamed Islam. It was named after a man who was foreigner and a persecutor (atyachari),” said Kumar, also RSS national executive member. A few muslim clerics at the event also supported the construction of a temple at the site.

MRM Uttar Pradesh in-charge Islam Abbas said that the Supreme Court, which asked for the amicable resolution of the dispute, had in fact given an opportunity to the people. “Ram is centre of faith in the country,” Abbas said at the event themed “Haque ke saath aao-Ayodhya vivaad suljhao, Khush-haal Bharat banao”.

Also speaking at the event, senior VHP leader Swami Chinmayananda claimed that senior BJP leaders LK Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi had “no intention” to pull down the Babri Masjid in 1992 and cases were lodged against both with “political” reasons.

“I know that Advani and Joshi had no intention … because a five-member high power committee was behind the campaign … and I was member of that committee. A decision to demolish the structure was never taken … It was not even discussed,” he claimed. A member of VHP Margdarshak Mandal, Chinmayananda claimed that a case was supposed to be lodged against him because he had been national convener of Ram Janmabhoomi Sangharsh Samiti. “But, it was not lodged against me. Case was lodged against Advani and Joshi. Was not politics behind it?,” said Chinmayananda.

During his speech, Indresh Kumar also called the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) unconstitutional, immoral and un-Islamic. He slammed the Board for its decision on Sunday to not abolish triple talaq.

The Board had also said Muslims who “misused” triple talaq would face “social boycott”.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now