Muslim quota: Telangana RSS slams TRS govtenment’s ‘appeasement’ policy 

Strongly opposing the proposal to provide reservation to Muslims in the state, Telangana RSS on Friday urged the TRS government against going ahead with its “minority appeasement” policy and said it would submit a representation to the Governor on this issue. “We are not opposed to any benefits being given to Muslim community. But we are opposed to giving quota which will create animosity in the society and it is not good on part of the TRS government to go ahead on this as it will not happen but knowingly if you still want to do it will create lot of mistrust among people,” Telangana RSS General Secretary E Chandrashekhar told reporters in Hyderabad.

He said as a social organisation, RSS has a very clear view. “Whatever constitutional things have been given to anybody that should be respected. Let not the balanced society be disturbed by appeasement. Present Telangana government by announcing reservation to Muslims and constituting a Commission which is not valid, will again end in a legal tussle,” he said.

Chandrasekhar also said that already the matter (on the previous Congress government enacting a law providing 4 per cent quota) is before Supreme Court and “knowingly they (TRS government) are going ahead with 9 per cent quota to Muslims and just trying to dupe minorities.”

“We appeal the Telangana government that it should not go ahead with its appeasement policy. A representation will be given through the Governor against the proposed Muslim reservation,” he said. In next few years elections will be held and people across the country are voting in a different way. Definitely minority appeasement will not work whether it is UP or any other place and the ruling TRS government should realise this, he reminded.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has said that a bill aimed at providing reservation to backward sections among Muslims would be passed in the ongoing Budget session of Telangana Legislative Assembly. The state government, however, had clarified that the reservation is proposed not on the basis of religion, but for the upliftment of backward sections among Muslims.

