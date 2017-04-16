Telangana assembly passes bill to increase Muslim quota despite BJP protest

Representational image. Express Photo Representational image. Express Photo

The Telangana assembly on Sunday unanimously passed a bill to increase the reservation quota for socially and economically backward among Muslims and the Scheduled Tribes to 12 and 10 per cent respectively. The passage of the bill followed the suspension of five BJP members who vehemently opposed the bill both inside and outside of the assembly.

However, the Backward Class, Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes Reservation Bill, 2017 received the support of the entire Opposition. The bill will now be debated and passed by the state legislative council later in the evening.

Read | What is Telangana’s Muslim, ST quota hike? All you need to know

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao moved the bill to hike the quota for the socially and economically backward among the Muslims under the Backward Classes (E) category from the existing four per cent to 12 per cent. In addition, the reservation for the Scheduled Tribes in educational institutions and government jobs has been increased from the existing six per cent to 10 per cent.

The bill will be sent for the President’s assent once the state legislative council clears the bill. Reflecting on the bill, Rao said the state would approach the Supreme Court if the Centre refuses to accept Telengana’s request. “Tamil Nadu is implementing 69 per cent reservations for over two decades. Five to six states are providing more than 50 per cent reservation. How can you deny this to Telangana?,” he was quoted as saying by IANS.

With inputs from IANS

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd