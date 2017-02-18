Muslim population is on the rise as they are unemployed: Azam Khan

Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Azam Khan (Express Photo) Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Azam Khan (Express Photo)

Uttar Pradesh Urban Development and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Mohammad Azam Khan stroked controversy on Friday after saying the Muslim population is increasing because Muslims “have no work”. While campaigning in Kannauj, the Samajwadi Party leader said, “Had Badshah (Emperor) Modi paid more heed to give Muslims employment, the Muslims would not have produced so much.” He added, “Sitting idle, Muslims have no work but to give birth to more children.”

While trying to draw a parallel in employment between Hindus and Muslims, Khan said Hindus reproduce at a lower rate as they are employed. “If the people from the minority community get work, they won’t do so,” he also said.

Khan’s comments were in response to BJP’s Sakshi Mahajan, who said Hindus are responsible for the rapid rise in population, and in turn, the country’s problems.

BJP General Secretary Vijay Bahadur Pathak, in turn, pointed the finger at the Congress. He said, “Azam Khan should ask this question to the Congress, whom they have supported in the past and have formed an alliance with on why Muslims are still unemployed,” he said.

