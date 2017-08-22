Muslim outfit hails talaq verdict, demands uniform civil code

MSM member and writer Mahboob Gaus Sayyad (Sayyadbhai) said the talaq verdict will give strength to Muslim women. (Express Photo by Vishal Srivastav) MSM member and writer Mahboob Gaus Sayyad (Sayyadbhai) said the talaq verdict will give strength to Muslim women. (Express Photo by Vishal Srivastav)

Muslim Satyashodhak Mandal (MSM), a progressive and reformist outfit, today welcomed the Supreme Court verdict to set aside the practice of divorce through triple talaq. Appealing to Muslims to welcome the “positive” verdict and the upcoming legislation, MSM president Shamsuddin Tamboli said the judgement will strengthen the movement demanding justice for Muslim women in the country.

“Due to inbuilt limitations of the Supreme Court, it has asked the Central government to enact a legislation in the next six months and since Parliament is the topmost platform to enact laws in the country, Muslims should welcome today’s verdict and upcoming legislation wholeheartedly,” he said.

Founded by rationalist and thinker Hamid Dalwai in 1970, MSM has been campaigning for the rights of Muslim women. The organisation has been demanding scrapping of practices such as triple talaq, ‘nikah halala’ and polygamy in Muslim community. Tamboli said it is now the responsibility of government to enact an effective law so that Muslim women will get the due respect and justice.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been talking about equal rights to Muslim women. Muslim Satyashodhak Mandal is looking at him with a lot of hope,” he said. Tamboli said the court today said they will not touch issues like polygamy and ‘halala’. “However, issues of Muslim women are not limited to triple talaq only. Polygamy, halala, adoption and the right to property are the real raging issues for the women. If all these issues are to be addressed, then the Muslim personal law should be reformed radically,” he said.

Tamboli said the government should also take a further step to implement Uniform Civil Code. “The blueprint or the draft of the UCC should be prepared as soon as possible so that misunderstandings and misinterpretations about it will stop, as without a concrete draft of UCC, discussions on it will be futile and will lead nowhere,” he said.

MSM member and writer Mahboob Gaus Sayyad (Sayyadbhai) said the talaq verdict will give strength to Muslim women. One of the victims of triple talaq, Arshiya Bagwan, who was given an instant talaq by her husband over a petty issue last year, also welcomed the verdict.

