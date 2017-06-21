Muslim minors in Mussoorie held for shouting pro-Pakistan slogans after Champions Trophy final

The three minor Muslim boys were held after the locals lodged an FIR against them. The three minor Muslim boys were held after the locals lodged an FIR against them.

Three minor boys were on Tuesday arrested for allegedly raising pro-Pakistan slogans in Mussoorie after the ICC Champions Trophy final on Sunday, news agency PTI reported. The three minor Muslim boys were held after the locals lodged an FIR against them.

The trio, who were allegedly calling out slogans of ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ after the Indian team lost the ICC Champions Trophy final to Pakistan, were produced before a juvenile court. They have been sent to a juvenile home, according to sub-inspector Rajiv Routhen, who is investigating the case.

There is no further information on the case as the police refused to divulge into details saying that the accused were juveniles and nothing more can be said about them right now.

In a similar instance, three Muslim boys were held in Khamaria village in Ujjain district for alleged pro-Pakistan sloganeering after the Champions Trophy final on Sunday night. The three youngsters were booked under Section 153 A (b) of IPC (acts likely to promote communal disharmony and disturb public peace) as they raised slogans glorifying Islam and burst crackers in celebration of Pakistan’s victory.

