Muslim minors in Mussoorie held for shouting pro-Pakistan slogans after Champions Trophy final

Three minor boys were on Tuesday arrested for allegedly raising pro-Pakistan slogans in Mussoorie after the ICC Champions Trophy final on Sunday, news agency PTI reported. The three minor Muslim boys were held after the locals lodged an FIR against them.
The trio, who were allegedly calling out slogans of ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ after the Indian team lost the ICC Champions Trophy final to Pakistan, were produced before a juvenile court. They have been sent to a juvenile home, according to sub-inspector Rajiv Routhen, who is investigating the case.
There is no further information on the case as the police refused to divulge into details saying that the accused were juveniles and nothing more can be said about them right now.
In a similar instance, three Muslim boys were held in Khamaria village in Ujjain district for alleged pro-Pakistan sloganeering after the Champions Trophy final on Sunday night. The three youngsters were booked under Section 153 A (b) of IPC (acts likely to promote communal disharmony and disturb public peace) as they raised slogans glorifying Islam and burst crackers in celebration of Pakistan’s victory.
For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App
- Jun 21, 2017 at 8:18 pmNow arresting minors, seriously!!! Have we gone completely mad? are we out of our minds? I think we lost common sense with the Champions Trophy on last Sunday. In any normal democratic society people can cheer for whatever team they like, that including teams who are playing against their own countries and nobody takes it negatively, charging minors for it is unacceptable in any civilized society. Let me tell you that this ultra nationalism and Jingoism will eventually turn India into a fascist state, we are going backward on our democratic values, can you guys see it? no wonder western journals are suggesting that BJP/RSS is bringing Talibanisation into India, just with a different religion.Reply
- Jun 21, 2017 at 8:37 pmJANAB-Parwani ...I 100 percent agree. We have a right to go on the roads to dance and distribute sweets each time pa ki wins whether in sports or war...we have a right to wave pa ki flag..thats our democratic and within human rights right. ,,We have a right to burn tiranga and scream "bharat tede tukde hongge hazaar inshaallah"...we have aright to scream that it was not china but india that attcked china 1962...that is our fundamental right. YES SIR you will be selected for Nobel peace prize.....If you cannot differentiate between genuinely admiring a winner from an intentionally well thought prejudiced admiring an enemy winner to send a messasge of showing the middle finger to the nation, than NO FURTHER COMMENT.Reply
- Jun 21, 2017 at 8:37 pmHello dimwit libtard, if you had an iota of commonsense you would realize that this particular kind of cheering is not of the sporting kind. This is the kind of poisonous religious intolerance these so-called 'minority' minors are injected with right from childhood. The baap of this b of spineless appea t, nehru, had done the worst damage to kashmir. Now you want it for the whole of India???Reply