Muslim man’s marriage annulment: SC asks Kerala Police to assist NIA in submitting report

The Supreme Court asked the Kerala Police to render assistance to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in submitting its report in the case of a Muslim man whose marriage to a Hindu woman was annulled by the Kerala High Court citing it as ‘love jihad.’ An objection was raised by the counsel of Shafin Jahan that he was opposing the plea of the NIA to peruse the investigative record of the case. The court, though taking serious note of the objection, has allowed Jahan to file his response to the NIA application.

“We want the whole picture. Why should anybody doubting the NIA. Are you doubting the NIA,” the bench asked.

The NIA had moved the top court requesting for directions to the Kerala Police to get access to the investigative records in the case.

Jahan had married a Hindu woman in December last year after she converted to Islam. The High Court annulled his marriage saying it was an insult to the independence of women in the country. There were allegations that Jahan was a stooge and that the woman was hired by terrorist group Islamic State’s mission in Syria.

