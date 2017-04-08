Muslim man killed over relationship with minor, three arrested

Representational Image Representational Image

Three persons were arrested on Friday after a 22-year-old Muslim man they allegedly assaulted over his relationship with a minor girl from a tribal Hindu family succumbed to injuries Thursday. The incident was reported at Soso village in Town police station area of Gumla district.

According to police, the girl’s distant cousin Manoj Oraon and his friends Karambir Singh and Arvind Lakra, all residents of Soso village, had earlier objected to the victim Mohammad Shalik’s frequent visits. They had reportedly asked him to discontinue the relationship, but Shalik paid no heed, said police.

“The accused had warned the victim not to continue the relationship because the girl was a minor. They had done so at least a couple of times. When they spotted him in the village on Wednesday night, they hit him with sticks. The injuries caused his death,” said Gumla SP Chandan Kumar Jha.

According to police, the girl’s father abandoned her mother years ago. She currently lives with her mother, her lover and two step-brothers. On Wednesday, she went out with one of her step-brothers, also a minor, to visit a fair organised to mark Ram Navami, said police. Shalik reportedly saw her and admonished her for visiting such fairs as he was about to marry her and such things were not allowed in his religion. He later dropped her home on a bike, said police. “Shalik was walking home when the accused caught him, tied him up and beat him with sticks. They have confessed to the crime and said they were angry over Shalik’s repeated visits to the village,” said the official.

According to police, Shalik was found lying injured nearly 2 km from his home. He succumbed to injuries in the early hours of Thursday at RIMS in Ranchi. Shalik’s father lodged a complaint naming the three accused.

