Muslim helpline: VHP for scrapping of NCM, Minority Affairs ministry

Photo for representational purpose Photo for representational purpose

Attacking the National Commission for Minorities’ (NCM’s) move to start a helpline for Muslims, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Monday demanded that the commission, as well as the ministry of Minority Affairs, should be scrapped. NCM chairman Syed Ghayorul Hasan Rizvi had recently said that Muslims could give a call on the helpline number in case any atrocity is committed against them.

Addressing reporters in Ahmedabad on Monday, VHP leader Surendra Jain alleged this move of the NCM would eventually strengthen feelings of separatism among “Muslim and Christian extremists” in the country. He said a resolution supporting the demand for dissolution of the commission and the ministry was passed at the VHP’s central governing council meet, held at Vadtal in Kheda district on June 24 and 25.

“This announcement of starting a helpline would give a message that atrocities against minorities -Muslims and Christians -have reached such proportion that the extreme step of launching a helpline had to be taken,” the VHP international joint general secretary told a press conference.

Stating that Muslims and Christians are not victims, the VHP leader said the commission should keep in mind that the “Jihadists and Christian missionaries are involved in attacking other minorities, such as Buddhists and Sikhs”.

“The decision to open the helpline would eventually strengthen the feeling of separatism among Muslim and Christian extremists.

“The very genesis of the minority commission is an encouragement to separatism. We feel that the human rights commission is competent enough to safeguard the rights of citizens. Thus, VHP demands that both the NCM as well as the ministry should be scrapped,” he said. When asked about the violence allegedly committed by gau-rakshaks in name of protecting cows, Jain said they are “respectable citizens” of this country.

“Now a days, gau rakshaks are being portrayed in poor light and even humiliated for saving cows. They are not goons. They are the protectors of law. They deserve respect for what they do. We want the Centre to bring a law to ban cow slaughter across the country,” said Jain.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App