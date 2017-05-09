Muslim group announces Rs 5 crore reward for those beheading Pak soldiers

Martyr Paramji Singh was killed by Pak army and his body was mutilated while he was patrolling in Krishna Ghati of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday. Express file photo Martyr Paramji Singh was killed by Pak army and his body was mutilated while he was patrolling in Krishna Ghati of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday. Express file photo

A little-known Muslim organisation has announced a cash reward of Rs. 5 crore for those who behead Pakistani soldiers and hand over the heads to India.

Mohammad Shakeel Saifi, the Chairman of Muslim Yuva Atankwad Virodhi Samiti, said he would collect the amount from his volunteers and public and give it to the one who brings heads of Pakistani soldiers who mutilated bodies of two Indian soldiers at the Line of Control (LoC) recently.

Read | Pakistan’s denial carries no credibility, says Arun Jaitley

Saifi came from Delhi to visit Ajmer dargah on Monday and told reporters that he would give the cash reward for beheading Pakistani soldiers.

Read | Pakistan Army attackers crossed LoC, Army Chief reaches Srinagar

“I announce to give Rs. 5 crore to the one who beheads Pakistani soldiers and hands it over to India. I will collect the amount from my volunteers and people,” he said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now