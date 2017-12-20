Muslim family gives up Meerut home after protests by residents

Police took Noman and Rastogi to the police station, where it was decided that the buyer would leave the house and would be refunded the amount he paid. (Picture of representation purpose) Police took Noman and Rastogi to the police station, where it was decided that the buyer would leave the house and would be refunded the amount he paid. (Picture of representation purpose)

A MUSLIM family has decided to give up their house in a Hindu-dominated area of Meerut city, following protests by local residents as well as BJP leaders, police said.

A Muslim man, Noman, recently bought a house in Maliwara locality from a Hindu, Sanjay Rastogi. When he and his family went to take possession of the house last Sunday, they faced protests from residents, BJP corporator Sandeep Goel and Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) general secretary Deepak Sharma. Following this, police took Noman and Rastogi to the police station, where it was decided that the buyer would leave the house and would be refunded the amount he paid.

A shopkeeper said: “Sanjay Rastogi, who owns a jewellery shop, sold his two-storeyed house to Noman for Rs 22.5 lakh. On Sunday evening, Noman reached the house with his family. Soon, local residents gathered and started protesting, claiming that it was a Hindu-dominated locality and Muslims would not be allowed.” He claimed that within an hour, over 200 people had gathered. “They all asked the family to leave. Some youths raised pro-BJP and pro-Hindu slogans.” Soon, BJP leaders joined the protests.

BJYM general secretary Deepak Sharma claimed the Muslim population in the area is increasing rapidly. “This in an old city area… Hindus are continuously selling properties and Muslims are buying them. Their culture, thoughts and way of life are different from us. It starts with one house and slowly, the whole area will become Muslim dominated. We cannot allow this to happen.”

SP (City) Maan Singh Chauhan said: “After hearing about the gathering, a police team rushed to the spot and pacified the people… Noman, head of the Muslim family, decided to leave as he was afraid of the circumstances. We offered him protection if he wanted to stay. But he decided that he will leave if he gets back the money.”

