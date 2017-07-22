Latest News
  • Muslim boys from Bihar detained, handed over to Child Welfare Committee    

Muslim boys from Bihar detained, handed over to Child Welfare Committee    

Police said there were 47 boys were in the group, of whom 34 had valid documents and letters from their parents. The boys were heading for Udayavar Jammat Masjid near Udupi

By: PTI | Mangaluru | Updated: July 22, 2017 6:31 pm
Bihar Muslim Boys Detained, Muslim Boys Detained Mangaluru, Muslim Boys, Bihar Muslim Boys, Muslim Boys Detention in Mangaluru, India News, Indian Express, Indian Express News The boys were detained at Mangaluru Central Railway Station (Representational Image)
Top News

Thirteen boys from Bihar, who arrived here to pursue Madrasa education, were detained at the central railway station here by police as they did not have valid documents and came unaccompanied by caretakers. Police said there were 47 boys were in the group, of whom 34 had valid documents and letters from their parents.

They were also accompanied by caretakers and were headed to the Madrasa at Jamiya Masjid at Kudroli. The remaining 13 boys without documents were handed over to the Child Welfare Committee after registering a case. The boys were heading for Udayavar Jammat Masjid near Udupi. Police checked the group on suspicion of child trafficking.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

More Top News
  1. No Comments.
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Jul 22: Latest News