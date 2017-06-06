Music breaks barriers, forges bonds in society: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo) Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo)

Stressing that diversity is India’s strength, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday that the country’s music has always played the role of bonding society and the state.

“Indian music, be it folk, classical or from films, has always done the job of bonding state and society. Our music gave the message of living together, breaking all barriers of caste, creed, race and religion. The different kinds of music across India reflect our Ganga-Jamuni culture,” Modi said, addressing the 5th International Convention of the Society for Promotion of Indian Classical Music and Culture Among Youth (SPIC MACAY) at IIT here.

Speaking via videoconferencing, Modi referred to steps taken by his government to promote diversity. “Government of India has a programme on October 31, the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, called Ek Bharat, Sreshta Bharat… Our diversity is our strength,” he said. For the programme, different states will keep records of the basic information of other states. States will also be paired and “one state will hold quiz competition regarding another… they can go to the other state… know and understand each other,” the PM said.

Pointing out that June 5 is World Environment Day, the PM said that “our arts and music also give us the message to protect our nature”.

