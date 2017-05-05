Muscular (J&K) policy to continue until violence ends: Top BJP leader

The BJP leader said the policies followed by those who had taken this advice have failed. (Source: Express Photo By Shuaib Masoodi/File) The BJP leader said the policies followed by those who had taken this advice have failed. (Source: Express Photo By Shuaib Masoodi/File)

With two former security chiefs suggesting that the government should initiate talks to resolve the Kashmir crisis, a senior BJP leader on Thursday ruled out any dialogue as long as stone-throwing continues in the Valley. The leader also indicated that the Centre will continue what he called its “muscular policy” until violence abates in the region.

“Those who have given us suggestions have had enough time and opportunity to implement their ideas. The governments in the past have heard them too. But what has come out of it? Have they made some changes in the situation,” asked the leader.

He was reacting to suggestions made by former NSA M K Narayanan and former R&AW chief A S Dulat who have said that the government should initiate talks with different stakeholders in the Valley.

The BJP leader said the policies followed by those who had taken this advice have failed.

“Now, it’s our turn to get things in order. Let us handle the issue in the way we want,” he said.

Narayanan, in an article, said that the government should make an open and impassioned appeal for peace in the Valley. In an interview with The Indian Express, Dulat said: “…There is no military solution for Kashmir and that the Army should be kept away…Let me say that we have invited Pakistan back into the valley.”

The BJP leader claimed that Jammu and Kashmir Governor N N Vohra, who met Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh, had not advised the Central government to initiate a dialogue process. “His discussions were only on the state affairs,” the leader said.

The BJP’s line has been that the Centre and the Army should tackle militants and their sponsors with utmost toughness. Ruling out any possibility of talks with separatists, BJP General Secretary Ram Madhav, who had several rounds of discussions with ally PDP leaders, security officials and the BJP leaders in Jammu and Kashmir, said that the stone-pelters would be dealt with deftness so that violence is put down and loss of lives is prevented.

Asked if the government would change its stand and begin talks with stakeholders, Madhav told The Indian Express: “Talks and stone-pelting cannot go together. Stone pelting and street violence should stop first.”

The PDP has been in favour of dialogue with different stakeholders.

BJP leaders claim that only a “part of the state” is witnessing unrest and a small minority indulges in stone-pelting and violence. “There were times when things were worse in the state. Still, India as a state has prevailed,” the top leader said.

