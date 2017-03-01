Murthal rape case: Some kind of pressure on trial judge, let her work, says Punjab and Haryana High Court

The site of the alleged rape in Murthal. Prem Nath Pandey The site of the alleged rape in Murthal. Prem Nath Pandey

A DIVISION bench of the Punjab and Haryana High Court Tuesday said it had come to know that the additional district and sessions judge at Sonepat, Gagangeet Kaur, who is hearing a case of alleged rape in Murthal dating back to February last year, was “under pressure and it is unfortunate”. “We are told that there is some kind of pressure on the trial judge. Please don’t pressurise that poor lady. Let her do her work,” said Justice S S Saron, speaking for the division bench also comprising Justice Darshan Singh. Appearing for the Haryana government, Additional Solicitor General Tushar Mehta replied, “It is a shock. It should not be done… Please ask the judge who that person is. My Lord can take to task such a person.” The court said, “We do not want to get into that but it is not fair.”

Mehta sought time from the court to file a status report on the Murthal rape case by the special investigating team (SIT) headed by IG Mamta Singh, stating that there was some fresh development in the investigation. The court directed the SIT to submit the report by March 16.

The court also questioned Mehta about newspaper reports of the government withdrawing cases pertaining to violence during the Jat reservation protest last year. To this, amicus curiae Anupam Gupta submitted that he does not have any issue with the peaceful protest being carried out (since January 29 this year) by the reservation seekers but “promises are being dropped at the political level, even at the highest level. If assurances are given that cases will be withdrawn, this should not be allowed.” At this, the court replied, “Definitely, it is a cause of concern. Impression should not go that cases are being withdrawn under pressure.”

The petition filed by Rohtak resident Ashvin, one of the accused in the FIR registered in February last year for looting and setting ablaze state Finance Minister Captain Abhimanyu’s residence, also came up for hearing. The petition challenged the state government’s suo motu decision to hand over the probe to the CBI. The court said that as per law there was no bar in handing over such a case to the CBI and directed the petitioner to hand over the petition to the state government counsel so as to assist the court on the next hearing on March 16.