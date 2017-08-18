Murthal gang rape: HC gives SIT one-month deadline to complete probe

The court also said that it would consider transferring the case to CBI if nothing “substantial” was found by the SIT in a month. The court also said that it would consider transferring the case to CBI if nothing “substantial” was found by the SIT in a month.

With the Special Investigation Team (SIT), probing the Murthal gang rape, saying it had not found any clue to prove that the incident had actually taken place, the Punjab and Haryana High Court on Thursday fixed a one-month deadline for the investigating team to conclude the probe. The court also said that it would consider transferring the case to CBI if nothing “substantial” was found by the SIT in a month.

The investigating team, headed by IGP Mamta Singh, in the latest report, told the division bench of Justice S S Saron and Justice Avneesh Jhingan that the team had made queries with 15 insurance companies as to whether any claim had been made for the burnt BMW — in which three women were reportedly travelling before being dragged out — but they have failed to find anything to prove any such vehicle was burnt in and around the area during the Jat agitation last year.

Senior advocate Anupam Gupta, amicus curiae in the suo motu cognizance case, told court that he had lost confidence in the SIT and the case should be handed over to the CBI to prevent further damage of vital evidence in the case. “They are saying there is no witness and there is no victim. The Haryana government is the only state to say rapes don’t take place. I do not have any confidence in the Mamta Singh-led SIT,” said Gupta.

