Murthal gang rape case: High Court seeks call records of senior cops who visited Sukhdev Dhaba

The Punjab and Haryana High Court Monday asked the Haryana government to get call records of police officials who are said to have visited Sukhdev Dhaba after the alleged gangrape in Sonipat district during the 2016 Jat agitation. The women had reportedly taken refuge at the eatery after the incident.

During the resumed hearing of the case before the division bench of Justices Ajay Kumar Mittal and Amit Rawal, state Advocate General Baldev Raj Mahajan said that the final report of the SIT probing the alleged gangrape was complete and it would be submitted on the next date of hearing.

Apart from the call records of the IGP, SSP, DSP and SHOs of Murthal area between February 19 and 22 last year, the government has also been asked to present case diaries of the SIT’s investigation and all 573 statements recorded by it under Section 161 of CrPC during the probe. The oral instructions to the state were passed after submissions by the amicus and senior advocate Anupam Gupta.

“The commuters (victims) may be part of India. They may not belong to Punjab or Haryana… they are anonymous commuters and may not be part of any vote bank…. Are we entitled to shut our eyes to this. Please get the whole call records of IGP, SSP, DSP, SHOs of that area. I want to know where they were … I want to know how they came to know of the place (Sukhdev Dhaba) within 30 minutes,” said Gupta, who has been seeking a CBI probe into the matter.

