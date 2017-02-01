Murthal case: Rape charges not proved, Punjab HC grants bail to accused

The Punjab and Haryana High Court . (File) The Punjab and Haryana High Court . (File)

The Punjab and Haryana High Court Tuesday granted bail to Bhanu Partap, one of the five men named as accused in the FIR registered at Murthal in Sonepat district on March 30 last year during the Jat agitation against whom charges of gang rape could not be proved.

The order came from Justice Rekha Mittal after petitioner’s counsel submitted that following forensic science laboratory’s negative DNA report against the five accused, section 376-D of IPC (gang rape) was dropped against them. The court was informed that the DNA report of clothes found scattered at the scene of crime laced with semen did not match with the five accused.

Before Partap, Vinay, Jatinder and Jai Deep have been granted bail by the High Court on the same grounds. However, Jasbir, the fifth accused, is yet to be granted bail.

FIR in the case was registered on March 30 last year at police station Murthal on the complaint of one Bobby Joshi for rioting armed with deadly weapons, dacoity, voluntary causing hurt by dangerous weapons, wrongful restraint, disobedience to order promulgated by public servant and under the National Highways Act against the five accused.

Later, sections of gang rape and kidnapping were added in the FIR.