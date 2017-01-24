Murthal case: Another accused gets bail

The spot in Murthal where several women were allegedly raped. File photo The spot in Murthal where several women were allegedly raped. File photo

THE PUNJAB and Haryana High Court on Monday granted bail to Vinay Kumar, one of the five accused in the FIR registered at Murthal in Sonepat district on March 30 last year, during the reservation violence as charges of ‘gang rape’ against him could not be proved.

The order was passed by Justice Rekha Mittal after petitioner’s counsel submitted that following the submission of a negative DNA report by the forensic laboratory against the five accused, Section 376-D of IPC (gang rape) was dropped against them. The DNA report on the semen-laced clothes found at the scene of crime did not match with that of the five accused.

Before Vinay, Jatinder and Jai Deep had been granted bail by HC on the same ground. But, Bhanu Pratap and Jasbir are yet to get bail.

FIR in the case was registered on March 30 last year at Murthal police station after one Bobby Joshi lodged a complaint of rioting armed with deadly weapons, dacoity, voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons, wrongful restraint, disobedience to order promulgated by public servant under the National Highways Act against the five accused. Later, sections of gang rape and kidnapping were added in the FIR.