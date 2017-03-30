Murli Manohar Joshi, Sharad Pawar conferred Padma Vibhushan

Murli Manohar Joshi receiving Padma Vibhushan from Pranab Mukherjee. Murli Manohar Joshi receiving Padma Vibhushan from Pranab Mukherjee.

Senior BJP leader Murli Manohar Joshi, NCP’s Sharad Pawar were conferred this year’s Padma awards alongwith former Lok Sabha Speaker P A Sangma, cricketer Virat Kohli and Bollywood singer Anuradha Paudwal and 34 others.

At a special function held at Rashtrapati Bhavan, Joshi, Pawar, Sangma (posthumous) and Prof. Udipi Ramachandra Rao, former Chairman of ISRO, were conferred Padma Vibhushan, the country’s second highest civilian award.

Yoga guru Swami Niranjanananda Saraswati, Thai princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn and the father of laparoscopic surgery in India Tehemton Erach Udwadia were conferred Padma Bhushan awards.

The number of Padma awardees this year is 89, which includes seven recipients each for Padma Vibhushan and Padma Bhushan. The rest of the awardees will be conferred the awards on April 13. The award ceremony was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and senior BJP leader LK Advani.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd