Murder victim’s mother to CJI: Kerala HC judge protecting accused lawyer

A murder allegedly involving a well-known criminal lawyer in Kerala has taken a curious turn, with the victim’s mother having petitioned CJI Deepak Misra against a Kerala High Court judge who had heard accused senior advocate’s anticipatory bail application.

In her petition, filed on October 10, Rajamma Appu has urged the CJI to take steps to ensure that appropriate judicial orders are passed, which do not interfere with the course of investigation against the accused, as also ensure that the lawyer is not granted bail at the moment.

On Monday, Justice P Ubaid recused himself from hearing the anticipatory bail plea of senior advocate C P Udayabhanu, who is listed as an accused in the murder of realty dealer Veeranparambil Rajeev. Rajeev, 46, hailing from Kerala’s Ernakulam district, was found strangulated at Chalakkudy, Thrissur, on September 30. Six people, including a four-member “supari gang”, were arrested in connection with his murder.

Police arraigned Udayabhanu as the seventh accused after finding that Rajeev had close links with the lawyer, which apparently strained over Rajeev’s alleged failure to fulfill the terms of certain real estate deals last year. The police suspect the gang was assigned to get documents signed by Rajeev, and it ended in his murder.

Rajeev’s mother Rajamma’s complaint to the CJI came on October 10, seven days after the bench of Justice Ubaid considered Udayabhanu’s anticipatory bail.

In her complaint, Rajamma said, “The petition was allowed the same day. The court said that before proceeding against the petitioner (Udayabhanu), materials to suspect the petitioner should be reported to the court in a sealed cover. The bail plea was adjourned to October 16.’’ On Monday, while recusing himself, Justice Ubaid had said Udayabhanu should not be arrested till the matter is heard by another bench.

Express Investigation

