Akansha murder case: Das drafted fake UNICEF letter to fool victim: Cops

Akansha Sharma’s brother Ayush and father Shivendra at their home in Bankura. Express photo by Subham Dutta. 09.02.17 Akansha Sharma’s brother Ayush and father Shivendra at their home in Bankura. Express photo by Subham Dutta. 09.02.17

BANKURA police Thursday said Udayan Das had drafted “a fake appointment letter from the UNICEF” in the name of his girlfriend Akansha Sharma — whom he later murdered and entombed in his Bhopal residence — to make her believe that she had bagged the job in the US. While he had given Akansha — a resident of Bankura — the impression he was a software engineer based in the US, and his family stayed in New York, he had never been to America, said police. But he had made Akansha, whom he had befriended on social media, believe he could get her a job in the US, and called her to Bhopal, sources said.

WATCH WHAT ELSE IS IN THE NEWS

“We have procured Das’ passport. He had visited Singapore for five days from December 24, 2011, to Vietnam for three days from January 22 next year and to Moscow for two days from April 23, 2013. His passport had a stamp for a US trip but it turned out to be fake… We have also got hold of Akansha’s bank passbook, which shows she had bought a ticket from Bhopal to Howrah through IRCTC on July 12, last year,” Bankura SP Sukhendu Hira said. Another officer added: “She spoke to her parents over phone on July 14. The next day, her cellphone’s SIM card was transferred to Udayan’s blackberry number. It seems during this period, she was murdered.” Udayan, however, had initially claimed that he had murdered Akansha in December, last year.

“The body recovered from Udayan’s Bhopal residence may be sent for DNA testing to confirm whether it is Akansha’s. The postmortem report is yet to arrive,” the SP said.

When contacted, Akansha’s father Shivendra Sharma said: “I have told the police that my daughter was a confident girl. She would always confess if she made a mistake. Udayan was both smart and dangerous and had assured her that he would get her a job in New York. She wasn’t his live-in partner. He had confined her in his house in Bhopal and later killed her. I want him hanged.”

On Wednesday, Akansha’s family members had met the Bankura SP for over two hours. Police said the family was leaving for Patna to complete Akansha’s last rituals. This, on a day, when Udayan had also expressed his desire to meet Akansha’s parents, said sources. “He said he wanted to apologise to her parents,” said a police officer.

“While he was being brought to Bankura from Bhopal after his arrest, Das had asked police personnel accompanying him what kind of jail term would he have to serve. He had even calculated that he might be able to come out of jail after he turned 60 and he was fine with it,” he added. Udayan is in eight-day police custody since February 7 on the orders of a local court after he was brought to Bankura on remand from Bhopal. He had allegedly killed Akansha last year and entombed her body in a marble platform of his house. Prior to this, he had allegedly killed his parents in their home at Raipur and put them in a grave in the garden. Police had later unearthed skeletons from his Raipur home.