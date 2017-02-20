Gujarat: Murder to claim insurance; 2 arrested for stabbing boy, his guardian

Police on Sunday arrested two men for allegedly killing an 11-year-old boy, who was adopted by an NRI couple, and his brother-in-law on February 8 near Keshod town of Junagadh district. The boy, according to investigators, was adopted and subsequently murdered as part of a conspiracy to claim an insurance amount of Rs 1.3 crore. Prashant alias Rajpari Goswami (24) and Lakshaman alias Lakhan Ghadhvi (21), both residents of Rajkot, were picked up Saturday night in a joint operation of Rajkot and Junagadh police and formally arrested Sunday evening. According to police, London-based couple Kanwaljitsinh Raizada, 28, and Aarti Loknath Dhar, 53, had plotted the murder of the boy, Gopal Sejani, along with one Nitish Punjabi around two years ago.

Watch what else is making news:



Police had earlier arrested Nitish and one Hitesh Trivedi, driver of the car in which Gopal and his brother-in-law Harsukh Kardani (also the boy’s guardian) were travelling on the night of February 8 when they were attacked.

“Goswami and Gadhvi were the two bike-borne masked men who stabbed Gopal and his brother-in-law near Keshod on National Highway 8D. They had been hired by Nitish to eliminate the boy. They duo had accepted the contract of killing the boy for Rs 5 lakh and Rs 25,000 was already paid in advance,” said a source in the Junagadh local crime branch.

According to police, Hitesh had stopped the car on the roadside under the pretext of relieving himself, and as soon as he got down the two motorcycle-borne men reached the spot and tried to pull Gopal out of the car.

As Gopal and Harsukh resisted the attempt, police said, the assailants stabbed them multiple times. While Gopal succumbed to his stab wounds on February 11, Harsukh died on February 17.

Police said that they were planning to initiate the process to extradite Kanwaljitsinh and Aarti. Nitish was tenant of the couple when he was in the UK.

According to investigators, the couple with help from Nitish had initiated the process of adopting Gopal two years ago. The couple had notarised an adoption deed in July 2015 and the next month, they purchased the insurance in the boy’s name and paid Rs 13 lakh premium (the amount was equally shared by Kanwaljitsinh, Aarti and Nitish).

Their plan, police said, was to eliminate Gopal in one year so that they could claim the insurance, but the boy’s passport could not be made since the adoption procedures were not followed. They later had to pay the second premium of Rs 13 lakh.

While the boy’s father had died a few years ago, his mother later remarried. He was living with his sister and brother-in-law.