Murder of Virbhadra Singh kin: Family say police deliberately going slow

Virbhadra Singh's family outside PGIMER in Chandigarh, Friday. Jasbir Malhi

Two days after the nephew of Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh’s wife was run over thrice by two men driving a BMW car, police on Saturday issued an alert to all airports along with a Look Out Circular (LOC) to stop the two accused — Balraj Singh Randhawa and Harmehtab Singh Farid — from fleeing the country.

“An SIT has been constituted to probe the case. A number of police teams are conducting raids at suspected hideouts of the accused… Police teams are working round the clock to nab the accused,” Chandigarh police stated.

With no one being arrested for the murder of 28-year-old Akansh, Virbhadra’s son Vikramaditya Singh accused the top brass of Chandigarh police of “acting under the influence of Punjab politicians”.

“Both the IGP and SSP are on leave. I have all the reasons to believe that officials who are directly supervising the probe are influenced by the political connections the family of the accused. It is because of this pressure that the probe is not being conducted the way it should have been,” he said.