‘Murder’ of minor at Vyara: Accused nabbed from Bihar village, brought to Vadodara

AN ACCUSED in the murder of a minor girl at Vyara Railway Station, 26-year-old Arjun Mahto, resident of Purshottampur village in Khanpur block of Samastipur district in Bihar, was brought to Vadodara on transit remand on Wednesday after the Vadodara Railway Police nabbed him from Samastipur on May 7.

Mahto allegedly killed a 15-year-old girl —also a victim of gangrape —at Vyara Railway Station in Tapi district in March 2015.

It took the railway police nearly two years to track the accused and nab him. According to the railway police, the incident happened on March 8, 2015 when a 15-year-old girl was travelling from her native place in Samastipur district in Bihar to Surat. The accused, Mahto, allegedly slit the victim’s throat with a knife and killed her at Vyara Railway Station, and fled from the spot.

Sharad Singhal, Superintendent of Police,Western Railway Vadodara, said, “During the investigation, it was found that Khanpur police in Samastipur district of Bihar have booked five people in the alleged case of gangrape in October 2014, although there were no arrests made in the case. During investigations, it was found that the accused used influence to threaten the victim’s father and forced him to withdraw the complaint. Police said this led the father to send his daughter to Surat for safety reasons but she was ‘murdered’ on the way.”

Singhal said, “After the incident, the police recovered a train ticket (Samastipur to Surat) from the victim’s clothes along with a mobile number. We traced the number but couldn’t find the accused.”

“After two years, Mahto, who ran a mobile shop in Samastipur, activated his Facebook account in March and increased his activities on the social media. This helped us in tracking his exact location,” said Singhal. A team headed to Samstipur to nab Mahto. Mahto will be produced before the judiciary court in Surat, said Barot.

“During the interrogation, he confessed that he killed the minor at Vyara station.” Singhal added.

