Murder convict knifed in Bhopal Central Jail by fellow inmate

A 50-year-old life term convict was allegedly knifed by another inmate in the Central Jail at Bhopal on Wednesday, which left him with injuries to the neck and shoulders, an official said.

The incident occurred at around 10 A.M when Supiyar Singh, aged around 50, allegedly attacked Modak Singh with a vegetable knife from behind.

Both the prisoners are serving life terms in separate cases of murder.

“Prisoner Supiyar Singh attacked another inmate Modak Singh from behind at 10 A.M. Modak Singh sustained injuries to his neck and shoulders,” Bhopal Central Jail Superintendent Dinesh Nargave told PTI.

He said the security personnel immediately overpowered Supiyar Singh and rushed Modak Singh to state-run Hamidia Hospital, located around 8 kms away from the jail.

Modak Singh is out of danger and stable now, he said.

When asked how the inmate laid his hands on the knife, Nargave said Supiyar Singh was given the work of chopping vegetables while Modak Singh was assigned the responsibility of cleaning wheat.

While Supiyar Singh has been in the prison since 2015, Modak Singh has been lodged at the facility since last month.

Gandhi Nagar Police have registered a case and investigation is on.

When asked about the likely motive behind the attack, the officer said Supiyar Singh has told police that Modak Singh was threatening to kill him.

“However, Modak Singh has denied Supiyar Singh’s contention,” the officer said.

