Murder cases against Ram Rahim: Security up around district court complex

Paramilitary forces outside Panchkula district court on Friday. (Express photo by Jaipal Singh) Paramilitary forces outside Panchkula district court on Friday. (Express photo by Jaipal Singh)

A DAY before the final arguments in two murder cases against Dera Sacha Sauda head Gumreet Ram Rahim in the special CBI court, Panchkula, security was beefed up around the district court complex in Panchkula and the CBI zonal headquarters in Sector 30, Chandigarh, on Friday.

The murder accused, Dera head, who is currently lodged at Sunaria jail in Rohtak, will appear in court through video conferencing around 9.30am. The CBI counsel, along with other court staff members and defence counsel from the side of the accused, would be the only ones allowed to enter the the special court.

Sources said the entry of visitors in the court premises would be restricted and visitors will have to show their identity cards before entering the court complex.The movement of vehicles will also slow down around the court complex due to the presence of barricades.

In Chandigarh, police have barricaded both sides of the CBI headquarters and laid down zig-zag-styled nakas. Armed police personnel were deployed at the barricades. On August 25, when the Dera head was convicted in Panchkula, thousands of his followers had damaged public properties and the police had to resort to firing, resulting in the death of 35 Dera followers. More than 200 Dera followers were injured.

