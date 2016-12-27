Murder case witness gunned down in Binauli police station area by a dozen assailants, police gunner flees

No action has been initiated against the police gunner, said the CO. (Representational image) No action has been initiated against the police gunner, said the CO. (Representational image)

A murder case witness, who was given police security following threats to his life, was shot dead in Binauli police station area of Baghpat on Sunday.

The deceased was the prime witness in the murder case of his younger brother, who had been killed last year.

According to police, Devi Singh (48) of Dhanaura village had gone to water his fields when he was attacked by about a dozen men who fired at the accused and the police gunner assigned to safeguard him. While the gunner fled the spot, the assailants killed Devi Singh.

Singh was provided two gunners a few months ago, but one was withdrawn on December 8. His family members alleged that the police gunner was involved in the attack as he escaped unhurt even after several rounds of firing by the assailants.

“Devi Singh was the prime witness in the murder case of his younger brother Sachin, who was killed in May 2015. He had complained about receiving threatening calls, after which he was given police security in March this year,” said Shwetabh Pandey, Circle Officer, Baghpat.

Police have lodged a case against Sonbir Singh, Sunil Singh and father Thaan Singh besides about a dozen unidentified men. The three named men had been named the main accused in the killing of Sachin as well, but only Thaan Singh was arrested then, and is now out on bail, while the others are yet to be traced.

Earlier, in a similar incident in Baghpat, rivals had killed three of a family and two police gunners in Ganganauli on October 10.