Murder case lodged 2 days after burnt body found in car in UP

By: Express News Service | Lucknow | Published:April 12, 2017 5:51 am
Police are investigating the death of 34-year-old businessman Nitin Agarwal, whose burnt body was recovered from a car in Gorakhpur district’s Tenwa village on Sunday.
Nitin’s father Govind Agarwal had filed a police complaint on the basis of which a murder case was lodged against unidentified persons at Sahajanwa police station, said Station Officer Pramod Tripathi, adding that the autopsy report indicated death due to asphyxia. On Tuesday, a forensic team from Lucknow visited Gorakhpur to collect evidence.
