Murder accused, WhatsApp group admin arrested

ONE MORE person, allegedly involved in the murder of Abhishek Gupta, was arrested on Tuesday in Kasganj. The day also saw the administration cracking the whip on a WhatsApp group operating in Kasganj by arresting its administrator for allegedly sharing photographs that could have led to a communal flare-up. “One of the accused in the murder case, Mohammad Salman, has been arrested. He is a resident of Mohalla Nawab of Kasganj,” Superintendent of Police Piyush Srivastava said. City (Kasganj) Circle Officer B S Vir Kumar said a countrymade pistol and two cartridges have been recovered. Police had also obtained a court order for attachment of his property, he added.

On January 31, the police claimed to have arrested Saleem, the ‘prime accused’ in the case. Subsequently, on February 3, one more person, Rahat, was arrested in connection with the killing. Gupta was killed in communal clashes that broke out in Kasganj on the Republic Day. He had died of gunshot wounds.

The police, meanwhile, arrested Ram Singh, the administrator of a WhatsApp group, along with member Ajay Kumar Gupta, who reportedly shared the photographs. Both have been booked under Section 153-A (promoting enmity different groups on grounds of religion) of the IPC. Police are looking for Ajay Kumar Gupta, who is absconding.

SHO of Ganjdudwara police station, Laxman Verma, said that on Monday, they received a information from a local about the photographs. “We found the photographs to be objectionable, which could incite communal tension. An FIR was then lodged against group administrator Ram Singh and member Ajay Kumar, who shared the photographs. Ram Singh was booked as he did not object to the post,” he added.

“During preliminary investigation, it has been found that the photographs were posted on the group on Monday. While Ram Singh has been arrested, efforts are being made to arrest Ajay Kumar Gupta,” said Kasganj Additional Superintendent of Police Pavitra Mohan Tripathi.

