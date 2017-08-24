Murder accused hacked to death in Kerala

Picture for representational purpose Picture for representational purpose

An accused in the sensational Faizal murder case was hacked to death by unidentified assailants in the district today, police said. Vipin (30), the second accused in the case last year, was out on bail. He was found lying with injuries on his body at a roadside in Pulinchode in Tirur around 7 am. Though police who rushed to the spot took him to the government hospital, he died on the way.

A tense situation is prevailing in Tirur and nearby areas and police personnel were deployed in strength to prevent any untoward incident, police said. Faizal alias Anil Kumar (30), who embraced Islam, was found dead in a drain at Kodhini village in the district on November 19 last year.

Sixteen persons have been arrested in connection with the murder. After the death of Faizal, his mother embraced Islam in December last year followed by his other family members, including two sisters, two months ago.

