Munnar: Demolished cross was symbol of encroachment, says CPI

A day after Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan indicated that there is an anti-government conspiracy behind the removal of a cross during an anti-encroachment drive in Munnar, the CPI hit back on Monday. CPI state secretary Kanam Rajendran said the cross that was pulled down in Munnar was not that of Jesus Christ, but belonged to the thief (who was hanged along with Christ according to Christian belief). “The demolished cross should not be mistaken as the symbol of sacrifice. It was the symbol of encroachment. On the day the cross was pulled down, no one criticised the action until evening,’’ said Rajendran.

Rajendran said his party was always on the side of truth, and was duty-bound to point out faults in the LDF government. The CPI and CPM, partners in the LDF government, have been at loggerheads over the action against encroachment in Munnar. Addressing a meeting of party functionaries in Malappuram on Sunday, the CM had said, “The role of the officials in the incident is mysterious. That is why the (revenue) officials did not inform the people concerned before pulling down the cross and clamping prohibitory orders in the region.”

The revenue department, which was conducting the anti-encroachment drive, is held by the CPI.

