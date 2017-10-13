Congress consolidates non-BJP vote to sweep Nanded Municipal polls in Maharashtra

Ashok Chavan after the Congress’s victory in the Nanded municipal polls on Thursday. (Express Photo: Prashant Nadkar) Ashok Chavan after the Congress’s victory in the Nanded municipal polls on Thursday. (Express Photo: Prashant Nadkar)

In a significant morale-booster ahead of the crucial assembly polls in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh, the Congress on Thursday swept the municipal polls in Maharashtra’s Nanded, defeating the BJP in a keenly contested battle.

While the Congress has been in power in the civic body for nearly two decades now, with Nanded remaining loyal to the Congress even during the 2014 Lok Sabha and assembly polls, the shot in the arm for the party came from the magnitude of Thursday’s win.

The Congress won 71 out of the total 81 seats in the Nanded-Waghala municipal corporation, improving its previous tally of 41. The BJP, which had two corporators in the previous House, stood a distant second, winning five.

In another significant development, the Asaduddin Owaisi-led All India Majlis-e-Muslimeen (AIMIM), which had bagged 11 seats last time, failed to win a single seat this time. “Muslims have understood that the AIMIM cannot be an option to the BJP. They voted for the Congress,” said Maharashtra Congress president and former chief minister Ashok Chavan, the architect of the party’s impressive victory.

Incidentally, most sitting AIMIM corporators who switched to the Congress ahead of the elections, retained their seats.

In another indicator that the traditional “secular vote bank” is veering towards the Congress, the Sharad Pawar-led NCP, which fought the election independently, too failed to open its account. Last time, it won seven seats.

BJP’s warring ally, Shiv Sena, which enjoys better grassroots presence in the region, won two seats against last time’s 12.

A relieved Ashok Chavan said, “The BJP is on a downslide. It has started from Maharashtra and will now be felt in other states.” Thanking “Nandedkars” for the “big win for the Congress in trying times”, he said, “Recent local body polls in Parbhani, Malegaon and Bhiwandi have also seen the Congress come up on top.” Incidentally, these regions too have a sizeable Muslim population.

Chavan said the growing discontent against the policies of the Narendra Modi government in the Centre and the Devendra Fadnavis government in Maharashtra had added to the magnitude of victory. “There is palpable unrest among the middle class over the rise in petrol and diesel prices. While the Centre tried to undercut it by lowering taxes two days before the election, voters did not fall prey to the gimmick,” he said.

Nanded has a sizeable trader community. And Chavan felt that the discomfort over the implementation of the GST regime also played a role. “There is also noticeable dissent against the Fadnavis government over the farm loan waiver issue,” he said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App