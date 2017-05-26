Municipal Corporation holds programme on waste segregation

The Chandigarh Municipal Corporation organised a sensitisation programme regarding segregation of waste at source at the community centre in Sector 48, on Thursday. The function was attended by municipal commissioner B. Purushartha, councillor Davesh Moudgil and senior civic officials. Purushartha said the MC will start giving two dustbins to each household from June 5 and ensure segregation at source level – household and commercial areas into biodegradable and non-biodegradable material. He said the biodegradable waste can be used for various purposes, including production of biogas, electricity and fertilisers.

He urged the residents not to use plastic bags. He also advised the residents to develop a habit regarding segregating their household waste.

