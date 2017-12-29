Mumbai’s Kamala Mills fire: Trying to save aunt, two US-based brothers lose their lives

Vishwa Lalani, who lost his life in Kamala Mill Compound fire Vishwa Lalani, who lost his life in Kamala Mill Compound fire

Two brothers, who were on a holiday in Mumbai from the US, died in the Kamala Mill Compound fire on Friday morning after venturing back into the building to locate their aunt. The three were celebrating with several other friends and were at a table near the entrance of the ‘One Above’ restaurant and pub where the fire is said to have reportedly broken out and spread wildly.

Fire officers located the bodies of Dhairya Lalani (26) and Vishwa Lalani (23) inside the washroom of the pub, along with several other bodies, including that of their aunt Pramila Kenia. Officers said the three had no burn injuries on their bodies and had apparently died of suffocation inside the washroom where several appeared to have huddled. READ HERE FOR LIVE UPDATES

Dhairya and Vishwa Lalani arrived in Mumbai two weeks ago. Having attended a series of weddings in the family over the last few days, on Thursday night, their aunt planned a party for the two at One Above, inviting several of their friends.

A friend of the family, Nirvi Shah, said, “They had a table booked near the entrance of the pub. So when the fire broke out, those near the table imediately went down through the main gate. But after they came downstairs, they realised that their aunt Pramila wasn’t present.” ALSO READ | 28-year-old died while celebrating her birthday

The duo then returned upstairs to locate their aunt. “Two of their friends were struggling near the toilet. They saw Dhairya and Vishwa in One Above after the place caught fire. The two friends chose to brave the fire and ran through the pub to the exit and managed to escape,” said Shah. The three bodies were later found in the toilet of the establishment.

Dhairya has been in US since the last five years and recently resigned from his job and had come to meet his family. His date of return wasn’t fixed.

