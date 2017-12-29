Mumbai’s Kamala Mills fire kills 14: President Kovind, PM Modi offer condolences

The fire broke out in the One Above eatery around 12.30 am and engulfed neighbouring establishments. (Express Photo by Nirmal Harindan) The fire broke out in the One Above eatery around 12.30 am and engulfed neighbouring establishments. (Express Photo by Nirmal Harindan)

President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday condoled the death of 14 persons who lost their life after a major fire broke out on the top floor of a building inside the Kamala Mill compound in Lower Parel in the early hours of Friday.

Kovind took to Twitter to express his condolences to the families of those who died. “Disturbing news about the fire in Mumbai. Condolences to the bereaved families and wishing the injured an early recovery. Commend the valiant efforts of fire-fighters and those in rescue operation,” he tweeted.

Expressing anguish over the incident, PM Modi also tweeted: “Anguished by the fire in Mumbai. My thoughts are with the bereaved families in this hour of grief. I pray that those injured recover quickly.”

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis directed the BMC Commissioner to conduct an in-depth enquiry into the matter. He said, “Disturbing to know about the loss of lives in unfortunate Kamala Mills fire incident in Mumbai. My thoughts are with the families who lost their loved ones and prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured. I have directed the BMC Commissioner to conduct an in-depth enquiry.”

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. (Express Photo By Ganesh Shirsekar/File) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. (Express Photo By Ganesh Shirsekar/File)

He further tweeted: “BMC Commissioner has visited Kamala Mills in the midnight itself and has taken stock of the situation. Have asked him to take strong action against erring officials immediately.”

Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray also reacted to the incident and said, “I pray for the families who’ve been injured and those who lost their lives in the tragic fire at Kamala Mills. Really unfortunate and sad. On the administrative side, investigation will happen, and the BMC will come down hard on the violations of fire safety norms.”

He also said, “I spoke to Hon’ble Municipal Commissioner Mehta sir, MLA Sunil Shinde ji and Leader of the House Yashwant Jadhav ji, who were at the place assisting relief ops. Implementing fire audits of such places are a must, and action will be taken if violations are found.”

Mumbai Congress Committee president Sanjay Nirupam tweeted, “Deeply saddened to know about fire in Kamala Mills restaurant. My heartfelt condolences to the families of all 15 Mumbaikars who lost their lives in the fire.”

The rooftop is completely destroyed in the fire accident. (Express Photo) The rooftop is completely destroyed in the fire accident. (Express Photo)

He also said, “This is the second major fire in Mumbai in one month. Earlier fire was in a Farsan unit which was running illegally with the blessings of corrupt BMC officials. No case has been made against officials yet.”

Questioning the BMC, Nirupam said, “There are more than 50 restaurants running in a small Kamala Mills complex. No one has proper fire audit. The pub in question where these innocents died just had one narrow exit. Flagrant violation of rules. Can BMC hold tts officials accountable for this accident?”

“Actually the number of restaurants has increased from 56 to 96 recently. Just got this update from industry sources. How are this many restaurants allowed to operate in a small area ? Our LOP in BMC headquarters taken up this issue with commissioner three months ago. No response.”

Reacting to the fire, BJP MP, Mumbai Kirit Somaiya said, “I had urged CM and BMC Commissioner to Order Special Fire Audit of all such Pub, Hooka Parlours and Farsan Mart/Workshops of Mumbai. Two week back, similar type of fire had occured at Farsan Workshop Sakinaka in which a dozen people had died.”

BMC Mayor Vishvanath Mahadeshwar said, “Inquiry has been ordered in the Kamala Mills fire and action will be taken against those who are found guilty.”

MoS Home Hansraj Ahir spoke to Fadnavis and took stock of the situation. He tweeted: “It is a very unfortunate incident, state govt and BMC will surely inquire into the incident and strict action will be taken against guilty.”

Former Bihar chief minister Tejashwi yadav also condoled the incident and wished for speedy recovery of the injured. “My heart goes out to the families who lost their loved ones in unfortunate fire incident at Kamala Mills. Wishing speedy and complete recovery to those injured,” he tweeted.

AAP national executive member Preeti Sharma menon in atweet said, “Woke up to the terrible news of Kamala Mills fire. My prayers with the families of the deceased! Most places in Mumbai area fire traps due to the shameless corruption in the BMC.”

Rajya Sabha MP Jaya Bachchan said, “I have been to Kamala Mills, it is like a bhool bhulaiaya, has narrow lanes. So obviously there has been negligence.”

Jaya Bachchan. (Source: ANI photo) Jaya Bachchan. (Source: ANI photo)

Madhur Bhandarkar said, “The Kamala Mills Fire mishap is shocking and grievous. My heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of the innocent souls who lost their lives and prayers for the injured.”

Mumbai police registered a case of culpable homicide against the owner of an establishment named One Above after preliminary investigations into the cause of the fire. The fire broke out in the One Above eatery around 12.30 am and engulfed neighbouring establishments.

