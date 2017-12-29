Mumbai’s Kamala Mills fire: BMC begins crackdown on restaurants in nearby areas

Mumbai Kamala Mills fire: Shortly after the preliminary investigations into the cause of the fire, the Mumbai police had registered a case of culpable homicide against the owner of an establishment named ‘One Above’. Mumbai Kamala Mills fire: Shortly after the preliminary investigations into the cause of the fire, the Mumbai police had registered a case of culpable homicide against the owner of an establishment named ‘One Above’.

Following the fire tragedy at Mumbai’s Kamala Mills compound that claimed 14 lives and injured 19 others, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has begun its crackdown on eateries and restaurants in Kamala Mills and nearby areas. Speaking to The Indian Express, Ward officer of G Ward Prashant Sakpale said, “We have parallely started inspection of restaurants in Kamala Mills and Raghuvanshi Mills. In case of violations, we are taking immediate action.”

Parts of the Skyview Cafe, a rooftop restaurant in Oasis City of Kamala Mills, were demolished Friday afternoon after an inspection by the BMC found irregularities. “There were allegations that the restaurant was violating open spaces norms. The inspection was conducted today and the prescribed action was taken,” said Sakpale. Read Full Story: 14 dead in Mumbai blaze, maximum casualties due to suffocation

He said there are around 36 restaurants in Kamala Mills and at least 10 in Raghuvanshi Mills. Separate teams were sent out to the mill areas to look into irregularities at the eateries. “We will conduct inspections in as many restaurants as possible today,” added Sakpale. Also Read: 28-year-old died while celebrating her birthday

Following fire at Kamala Mills Building, BMC springs into action; will inspect other restaurants in compound Following fire at Kamala Mills Building, BMC springs into action; will inspect other restaurants in compound

Shortly after the preliminary investigations into the cause of the fire, the Mumbai police had registered a case of culpable homicide against the owner of an establishment named ‘One Above’. The fire broke out in the One Above eatery and engulfed neighbouring establishments. While the fire broke out around 12.30 am, it was brought under control by 3 am and cooling operations continued subsequently. READ: Trying to save aunt, two US-based brothers lose their lives

Mumbai Police have booked Hratesh Sanghvi, Jigar Sanghvi and Abhijeet Manka of C Grade Hospitality, which manages the pub, along with others, under IPC sections 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others).

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd