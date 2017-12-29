Mumbai’s Kamala Mills fire tragedy: 28-year-old died while celebrating her birthday

Mumbai Kamala Mills fire tragedy: Around 20-25 friends and family members were at her party, out of which two were trapped and lost their lives in the blaze, including Khushbu (Right). Mumbai Kamala Mills fire tragedy: Around 20-25 friends and family members were at her party, out of which two were trapped and lost their lives in the blaze, including Khushbu (Right).

At midnight, Khushbu Bhansali brought in her 28th birthday with her husband and family members at the One Above lounge and pub. Barely an hour later, she was killed in the fire that broke out in the restaurant around 12.30 am Friday. At least 14 people died, including 11 women, and 19 others were injured when a major fire broke out on the top floor of a building inside the Kamala Mill compound in Lower Parel today. After preliminary investigations into the cause of the fire, the Mumbai police registered a case of culpable homicide against the owner of an establishment named One Above. The fire broke out in the One Above eatery and engulfed neighbouring establishments.

Bhansali’s grandfather Babulal Mehta said, “My granddaughter was in the lounge to celebrate her birthday. Her husband had planned the party and had invited her friends too.” Around 20-25 friends and family members were at her party, out of which two were trapped and lost their lives in the blaze, including Khushbu. Kamala Mills Fire LIVE UPDATES

Kinjal Shah, who was the other member at Khushbu’s party, also lost her life due to suffocation.

“Suddenly there was the sound of a blast, due to which everyone got scared and started running towards the exit. After the place caught fire, Khushbu’s husband Jayesh managed to reach downstairs safely. And he immediately Jayesh realised that his wife was missing. He rushed to One Above to check on her, but couldn’t locate her,” said her grandfather. FULL STORY: 14 dead in Mumbai blaze, maximum casualties due to suffocation

Fire fighters then found the two ailing bodies in the toilet. Also Read: Trying to save aunt, two US-based men lose their lives

The rooftop is completely destroyed in the fire accident. (Express Photo) The rooftop is completely destroyed in the fire accident. (Express Photo)

The grandfather further alleged that Khushbu could have been saved if she had received urgent medical care. “The ambulance didn’t provide her proper medical care,” said Mehta.

Jetmal Bothra, her uncle, added, “I rushed to KEM Hospital as soon as I got a call. Her friends told me there was no fire exit, due to which many people rushed into the toilet and died of suffocation. The whole family is shocked at the news.”

Express Photo by Nirmal Harindan Express Photo by Nirmal Harindan

