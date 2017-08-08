Shiv Sena defends Subhash Desai, says no truth in graft charges

Shiv Sena Monday came out in defence of Industries Minister Subhash Desai, who the Congress has accused of irregularities in releasing land acquired for industrial development. Shiv Sena Monday came out in defence of Industries Minister Subhash Desai, who the Congress has accused of irregularities in releasing land acquired for industrial development.

With opposition members in Maharashtra baying for the resignation of ministers in the BJP-Shiv Sena government on charges of corruption, the Shiv Sena Monday came out in defence of Industries Minister Subhash Desai, who the Congress has accused of irregularities in releasing land acquired for industrial development. The Opposition had last week accused Desai of denotifying 400 hectares of land acquired in 2007-08 from farmers in Gonde Dhumala village in Nashik district and handing it over to a private party.

“The opposition has tried to level baseless allegations against Industries Minister Subhash Desai. These allegations won’t stand as there is no truth in them,”said an editorial in Sena mouthpiece Saamana. These lands were denotifed and given back to farmers at their own behest,” the editorial added.

The Sena has claimed that the land was given back at the request of farmers. “The Opposition on one hand is opposing the land acquisition process for the Samruddhi Expressway claiming that justice is not being served to farmers, and on the other hand is finding fault even when land was given back to farmers, according to their wishes,” said the Saamana article.

